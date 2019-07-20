New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revoked the 10 per cent reduction in water supply for Mumbai city since the total water stock available in six supplying lakes are already half full and the seventh lake is overflowing, stated a report. A proposal was tabled in this regard at a civic standing committee meeting by additional municipal commissioner Pravin Darade, who is in charge of the civic hydraulic department.

The 10 per cent water cut which was imposed on November 14, 2018, has been revoked effective from Saturday (July 20). According to a report by Times of India, the total water quantum in the catchment areas as recorded on Friday was 51.4 per cent of the requirement which is 7.4 lakh million litres. The existing water stock is recorded to be 76.7% of the required quantum which is 11.1 lakh million litres. This measure of water stock is lesser than that of July 19.

Notably, the required quantum of water stock in the seven lakes of the city should be equivalent to 14.5 lakh million litres as on October 1. Fulfilling the required water stock ensures that Mumbai does not face water cut throughout the year. The BMC proposal mentioned that a water stock review was taken as on July 15. The report by the leading daily quoted BMC as saying, “The June and July rainfall has been satisfactory and currently the total water stock is over 50%. We hope that the good rainfall continues during the remaining monsoon months as well and by September-end lakes fill to their full capacity.”

Due to the dry spell in the city, there is not much increase in th water quantity in the catchment area lakes. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted rainfall in the city during the subsequent week.