BMC Election Result 2026: BJP dominates Nagpur civic polls again, matches 2017 results on RSS turf as Congress struggles in Municipal elections

BJP looks set to repeat its 2017 performance in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections, maintaining dominance on RSS turf as Congress once again struggles to gain significant ground.

BMC Election Results 2026: BJP Poised for 2026 Nagpur Municipal Corporation Polls Victory as Early Trends Point to Repeat of 2017 Civic Polls Dominance Nagpur: The saffron party is leading in a majority of wards as votes were counted for the 151-member civic body.

BJP Leads in Majority of Wards in Nagpur Municipal Corporation Polls

In Nagpur Municipal Corporation polls result trends for Friday, the BJP was ahead on close to 110 wards out of total 151 seats of NMC, ThePrint’s live updates said. Early trends show the BJP storming to power in Nagpur city for the second time in a row.

Live updates shared by news agency PTI, showed the BJP leading on 116 wards as counting was underway in the civic polls. BJP candidates were leading in most seats in the respective wards too.

The BJP has scored massive leads in more than 100 seats in the NMC election trends published by various news outlets. “BJP appears to be cruising to a comfortable victory in Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections,” one outlet reported as early vote counting trends were released on Friday.

Congress Makes Minimal Gains in Polls City Stronghold

In Nagpur city, home to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, the Congress led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had hoped to establish a strong presence. Early trends, however, show the party lagging significantly behind the BJP in ward-wise voting.

The Congress party, fighting elections in a few wards with strong candidates tried putting up a fight in some. “BJP leaders have been elected by huge margins in their wards,” PTI added.

BJP has a strong foothold in Nagpur as many of its central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, come from the city. In the last civic polls held in Nagpur in 2017, the saffron party had won on 113 seats while its allies had added to the numbers.

Turnout and Background

Authorities announced that the overall voter turnout was nearly 51 % as over 24 lakh eligible voters cast their votes to elect representatives for all the 151 wards. Voters in Nagpur voted for the first time civic polls after civic elections were not conducted in the old municipality limits earlier and subsequent delimitation.

Maharashtra witnessed polls to 29 municipal corporations on Thursday. In Mumbai alone, BJP-led Mahayuti alliance made gains in eight of the 11 municipal corporations where elections were held.

Nagpur BJP MP suggests time proven governance; Congress leaders face competition

In Nagpur, BJP has had an edge over the Congress for many years now. Congress leaders accept that they face an uphill task in denting the saffron party's dominance in urban Maharashtra.

