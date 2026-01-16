BMC Election Result 2026: ‘Figures Don’t Match,’ Says Sanjay Raut as Shiv Sena (UBT) questions counting process

Home

BMC Election Result 2026: Figures Dont Match, Says Sanjay Raut as Shiv Sena (UBT) questions counting process

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut rejected early BMC Election Results 2026 figures, calling them inaccurate and claiming Mumbai’s high-stakes civic polls could ultimately end in a draw.

BMC Election Result 2026: Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has disputed the trends coming from the BMC Elections 2022 counting centres on Friday and claimed that the early figures released by the election panel were “fake”. Speaking outside a counting centre on Friday, Raut claimed that trends of the BMC polls being shown on various portals were “fake” and said, “Our election result may lead to a tie.”

Raut further stated that as per their calculations, they have performed better than what has been indicated through the trends on public portals. The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections began at 8 am on Friday. “We have leads in many booths where we are being shown behind. We will file complaints about this in the election office,” he added. “In our calculation there is going to be a tie. They will say tomorrow that someone has won but at this point we cannot say that,” he claimed. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also said that “something is definitely wrong” with the counting of votes. BMC Elections 2022 Results Live Updates: BJP Leads In North, Central Mumbai While Sena Sweeps South; Shaikh, Kripa Shankar Top Polls In Thane and Pune Municipal Corporations

As of now, BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) are leading in 79 and 67 wards respectively. While BJP leads in many wards across central, north and suburban Mumbai. Congress is leading in 16 wards while NCP is leading in 7 wards. Shiv Sena’s ally Sampat Party is leading in 10 wards. BSP is leading in 1 ward while Independent candidates are leading in 13 wards.

The Maharashtra civic polls were held on February 21 to elect new representatives for the 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The results for the civic polls will be declared on February 23 after the counting of votes began on Friday at 8 am. Ahead of the BMC Elections 2022 results day, here’s how big parties are performing in different areas: BJP leads in North Mumbai with 32%, Shiv Sena (UBT) leads in South Mumbai with 34%, NCP leads in central Mumbai with 20% while Independents lead in Worli with 23%.

