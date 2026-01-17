Home

BMC election results 2026: When will Mumbai get a new mayor? How will the new mayor get elected? All details you need to know

After the election results of BMC elections 2026, Mumbai is expected to get a new mayor by the end of this month.

BMC election results 2026: Day after the massive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections 2026, Mumbai is set to witness a major political shift as the city prepares to get a new mayor by the end of this month. For those unversed, Mumbai voted in the BMC election results 2026 on 15th of January and the result for the elections were declared on January 16, 2025, giving a massive mandate to BJP and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

Marking a new phase in the civic politics of the city, the results signaled a clear shift in power within the municipal corporation as they ended the control of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) over the richest civic body of Asia, i.e., the BMC. However, the most important question remains, when and how will the new mayor of the city get elected.

BMC election results 2026: How will new mayor get elected?

After the declaration of the BMC election results 2026, the formal process to elect the new mayor will now begin and the first step will be taken by the Urban Development Department. The Urban Development Department will decide the category of reservation for the mayor’s post through a lottery system. The post may be reserved for the general category, women or backward classes. After this, once the reservation category is announced, corporators who meet the eligibility criteria under that category will be allowed to file their nominations for the mayoral election.

Who will become the new mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation?

After nominations are filed, the election will be held during a special meeting of the elected corporators of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. All corporators will take part in the voting process and the candidate who secures a majority, meaning more than half of the total strength of the House, will be elected as the new mayor of Mumbai. Therefore, it can be noted that with the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde are expected to get the new mayor position due to their massive victory in the election results.

