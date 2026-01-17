Suspense over Mumbai Mayor’s post rises as Shinde’s corporators moved to this place; what is happening in Mumbai

Home

Suspense over Mumbai Mayors post rises as Shindes corporators moved to this place; what is happening in Mumbai

BMC election results: The suspense over Mumbai Mayor's post has increased in Mumbai on Saturday.

New Mumbai mayor: In a shocking turn of events from Mumbai, suspense continues over who will become the next Mayor of Mumbai after the BJP led alliance secured massive victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections 2026. As the events unfolded, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde moved its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel in the city on Saturday. The development has added to political speculation following the results of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in election of mayor after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections results.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election results 2026

The BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance secured a clear majority in the 227-member BMC. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, while the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena won 29 seats. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) finished as the second single largest party with 65 seats, a PTI report said.

As events unfolded, the corporators were shifted to a luxury hotel in Bandra to allow them to “refresh” after a hectic election campaign, a senior leader from the Shinde-led Sena was quoted as saying by the PTI report.

Who will be the new Mumbai mayor?

Another party functionary said the corporators would be given an “orientation” and would stay at the hotel for a couple of days. Earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray said the BJP failed to finish off his party which had ruled the BMC for 25 years.

“It’s my dream to install a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor in Mumbai, and if God is willing, this dream will be realised,” he said, interacting with party workers.

BMC results: Party-wise details

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which contested the polls in alliance with the Sena (UBT), won six seats in the elections, while the Congress, which had tied up with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24. AIMIM won 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP (SP) got just one seat.

(With inputs from agencies)

