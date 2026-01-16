Home

BMC elections result 2026: How rich is Mumbai’s civic body? Which is bigger Delhi’s MCD or Mumbai’s BMC?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is regarded as Asia's richest civic body with a budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

BMC Elections 2026: As the results for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation are underway, the Mumbai civic body is again in news due to the massive wealth and budget that it processes. Interestingly, the attention has turned to a familiar debate where a comparison is being drawn between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), India’s two largest urban bodies. Here are all the details you need to know about the budgets of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Why is BMC known as Asia’s richest civic body?

Talking about the financial capabilities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is regarded as not only India’s but also Asia’s richest civic body. Due to its substantial budgetary allocation, the civic body has earned the title in India. For a reference, the BMC has marked a massive budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the financial year 2025-26. In comparison, the budget of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is of only Rs 16,530 crore for 2026-27.

Delhi’s MCD vs Mumbai’s BMC?

The massive financial budget difference between the two civic bodies highlights Mumbai’s status as a thriving metropolis. With the BMC emerging as a powerful civic entity, the city has clearly outclassed the national capital budget.

Delhi MCD’s budget is striking low with the BMC’s budget being nearly four times larger, highlighting the differing financial capacities of these two big municipal bodies of India.

Voter’s turnout at BMC elections 2025

A voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded in the Mumbai civic polls, down from 55.53 per cent in the last elections in 2017, officials said on Friday. According to data released by the civic body, ward number 114 in suburban Bhandup recorded the highest turnout at 64.53 per cent, while ward number 227 in south Mumbai’s Colaba area reported the lowest turnout at 20.88 per cent, a report by PTI news agency said.

(With inputs from agencies)

