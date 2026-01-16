Home

BMC elections result 2026: Why Mumbai will have to wait for final numbers?

Mumbai will have to wait for BMC Election Results 2024 due to a change in counting pattern. Scroll down to know more.

BMC election results: In a significant development in the history of Mumbai politics, the district voted for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday (January 15) and the counting of the votes for the 227 wards is underway on Friday. In the latest trends in the BMC election results, the BJP-led alliance has surged past the majority mark with a total 118 seats. According to recent counting trends, the Thackeray cousins have dealt a severe setback in their efforts to retain control of India’s richest civic body. However, interestingly, Mumbai will have to wait till evening for BMC Election Results.

What are the latest trends in BMC election results?

As votes were counted for elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest force in Mumbai’s civic polls, with its alliance gaining a decisive edge. As of 15:33, the trends are indicating that the BJP-led alliance was ahead in 119 wards, with the BJP leading in 88 wards and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction ahead in 31. The final results are expected to significantly reshape Maharashtra’s urban political landscape.

Why Mumbai will have to wait for BMC election results?

As per a report by News 18, people will have to wait for the BMC election results till evening as the counting of votes for Mumbai’s 227 wards in the elections won’t happen all at once this time around. Unlike in 2017, the vote counting will be done in phases across 23 counting centres, with each centre handling around 10 wards and counting two wards simultaneously, thereby meaning that a max of 46 wards will be counted at the same time citywide. The delay in the results of BMC elections is due to vote counting pattern change. The idea is to make the process smoother with the available staff, but it means results won’t be out for all wards at once.

