Mumbai: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday took a dig at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), saying that Mumbai gets flooded every year even though the civic body has a huge cash pile.

Notably, the Shiv Sena controls the BMC, known to be the country’s richest civic body. Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP.

Gadkari asserted that the money (which the BMC has) can also be used to recycle the wastewater which is discharged into the sea to rid it of pollutants.

“I have heard that the BMC has Rs 58,000 crore in fixed deposits. And every year we see on TV Mumbai getting flooded (during monsoon), roads going under water. This happens every year,” the senior BJP leader said.

Gadkari also said that he has a water taxi project ready for transportation from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to the under-construction Navi Mumbai international airport.