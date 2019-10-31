New Delhi: At a time when the picture over the government formation in Maharashtra is slowly getting clear with the Shiv Sena softening its stand on the 50:50 formula, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday removed hoardings that were put up outside Matoshree, Thackeray’s residence, which read ‘CM Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray.’

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removes hoardings outside Matoshree (Thackeray residence) which read 'CM Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray.' #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/obRMx60OwO — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

The development comes days after posters reading as ‘Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray” were put up outside Matoshree in Bandra area of Mumbai.

On two occasions – on October 25 and 25 – two posters were put up outside Thackeray’s house to give a clear message that Aaditya Thackeray should be made the Chief Minister of the state. On October 26, a similar poster was put up in Worli, from where the Thackeray scion contested the assembly polls.

Earlier, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the media, also raised questions over whether the BJP or Shiv Sena will get the chief minister’s seat in the state this time.

As per the election results, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the polls with the BJP emerging as the single largest party by winning over 105 seats. Shiv Sena had won only 56 seats in the elections.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena delegation on Thursday evening met Governor BS Koshyari and discussed a lot of issues including that of farmers and fishermen who have suffered losses due to recent rains.

“The meeting was about assistance for farmers and fishermen who suffered losses due to recent rains in the state,” Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said, adding, “The Governor assured the delegation that he would talk to the Centre about it.”