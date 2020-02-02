New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday restored the water pipeline on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), the damage to which on January 29 led to water supply to the city’s western suburbs being suspended for three days.

Water supply to Andheri, Jogeshwari, Bandra, Ghatkopar and Kurla is likely to be restored on Sunday. The water pipeline was damaged due to the ongoing Metro 6 work in the area.

The suspension of water supply had forced the residents of these areas to depend on private water tankers to complete their daily water-related needs. Other residents had to resort to bulk water bottle purchase to meet their drinking water needs, leading to shopkeepers hiking prices of water bottle to take advantage of the situation.

According to a BMC official, tankers of the civic agency made over 450 trips to the affected areas.

On why did it take this long to repair the damage, the civic body said that this was because its staff had to enter the pipeline to repair it, which made it a very challenging task. It identified the pipeline as 1,800-mm diametre inlet main at Veravali 1 and 2 reservoirs, which was breached during the piling work near Hill Crest Building on JVLR.

On completion of the task, BMC tweeted: “Good News! The pipeline restored and the manhole closed! Having completed the high-pressure work, we are now ready to release very high-pressure water through the pipe to fill the water in the reservoir!”

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), whose contractor was executing the piling work, shifted the blame for the incident to the BMC, saying that the pipeline was damaged because a wrong utility map was given by the civic body.