Major Relief! BMC Withdraws 10 Per Cent Water Cut for Mumbai, Suburbs from Wednesday

As per a statement issued by BMC, there was more than 80 per cent water stock in the reservoirs supplying water to the city due to good rainfall in the catchment areas last month.

Mumbai: In a major relief, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday decided to withdraw the 10 per cent water cut imposed in the city, its suburbs and parts of the neighbouring Thane district. This comes after the commission recorded a satisfactory rise in water stock in the reservoirs.

As per a statement issued by the civic body, there was more than 80 per cent water stock in the reservoirs supplying water to the city due to good rainfall in the catchment areas last month. The civic body had imposed a 10 per cent water cut from July 1, as the water levels in the reservoirs decreased due to inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes.

The reservoirs now have 80 per cent useful water stock, and hence, the civic body has decided to withdraw the 10 per cent water cut from August 9, the statement said. However, the BMC said that it will take a decision on water cut again if rainfall is inadequate in August and September.

Seven reservoirs Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts of Maharashtra require 14 lakh 47 thousand 363 million litres of useful water stock to supply water to Mumbai.

High Court Fumes Over Pothole-ridden Roads; Summons BMC Commissioner

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday summoned the civic chiefs of Mumbai and five other municipal corporations to court on Friday for not complying with its directions to keep roads and footpaths pothole-free. The HC said no action will be taken unless senior officials are made personally liable.

Apart from the commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the chiefs of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation also have to appear before the court.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor noted that directions have been passed by the high court since 2018 directing all civic bodies to strictly ensure that roads and footpaths are maintained and kept pothole-free.

The court said that it has been five years and it appears that adequate action has not been taken by the civic bodies to ensure strict compliance of the orders.

“We require the presence of the BMC Commissioner and the commissioners of the other municipal corporations to explain as to why they should not be made liable for disobedience and non-compliance of court orders,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by an advocate, Ruju Thakker, seeking that contempt action be initiated against the civic authorities for failing to implement HC orders of 2018 directing the repair of potholes along all arterial roads in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

The bench questioned the civic bodies’ inaction and said, “It has been five years since the first order was passed on the issue in 2018 and still the civic bodies have not been able to remove potholes.”

The court took note of the rising number of accidents due to the poor condition of roads, potholes and manholes and said no action will be taken unless senior officials are made personally liable. The bench said the commissioners are in contempt of court as they have not complied with the court orders.

“Ideally before every monsoon, each civic body ought to carry out a survey of potholes and manholes in their jurisdiction,” the court said.

(With PTI Inputs)

