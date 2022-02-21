New Delhi: In a big relief for class 10 and 12 students, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking cancellation of offline physical examinations to be conducted by CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and several state boards. Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan mentioned the petition for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana.Also Read - Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court to Hear Tomorrow Plea Against Offline CBSE, ICSE And State Board Examinations | Latest Updates
“Physical classes couldn’t be conducted due to the pandemic”, added Padmanabhan. After hearing the submission, CJI Ramana referred the matter to the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar. “Let the matter go before the bench of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar”. Justice Khanwilkar had earlier dealt with petitions in connection with board exams last year”, CJI Ramana said. Also Read - Pegasus Row: SC To Hear Batch Of Petitions On Spying Allegations On February 23
What do Students Want?
Also Read - Tata vs Cyrus Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Against Tata Group on March 9
- The students want the top court to issue directions to concerned authorities to pass a notification regarding alternate mode of assessment of students from Class 10, 11, 12 of CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and state boards instead of offline exams.
- The plea said many students studying in CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and state board approached the petitioner, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, for issues they are facing regarding the board exams and are directly affected by the outcome of this PIL.
- “The other petitioners are students as well as the parents from different states, who were aggrieved by the Board’s decision. That, the mental pressure that is created for performance in this exam is so much that every year a number of students commit suicide for fear of underperformance, or of failure”, said the plea.
- To make the students appear and face the examination with the additional fear of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus will not only be unfair but the same will be absolutely inhuman, the plea said.
- The petitioners contended that their claim is genuine and it is essential to protect their fundamental rights of education under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
- The plea also asked the court to pass direction to conduct an improvement exam for those who are not satisfied with internal assessment and further direction to constitute a committee to decide the formula of assessment of students, including compartment students, and declare the result within a time limit and deadline.