New Delhi: In a big relief for class 10 and 12 students, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking cancellation of offline physical examinations to be conducted by CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and several state boards. Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan mentioned the petition for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana.

"Physical classes couldn't be conducted due to the pandemic", added Padmanabhan. After hearing the submission, CJI Ramana referred the matter to the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar. "Let the matter go before the bench of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar". Justice Khanwilkar had earlier dealt with petitions in connection with board exams last year", CJI Ramana said.

What do Students Want?