Boat Carrying 25 Women Capsizes During Boat Race in Kerala, Rescue Ops Underway

Alappuzha: In a tragic incident, a snake boat capsized in Kerala’s Alappuzha during a boat race on Monday. The incident was reported when the boat was carrying 25 women on board. However, soon after getting information about the incident, rescue personnel reached the spot and began the operation and all other boat races have been stopped for now.

As per preliminary reports, the incident was reported during the final match between Kattil Thekkethil Chundan of Champakulam Panchayat and a snake boat of Nedumudi Panchayat.

Notably, the boat race is a centuries-old tradition in Kerala and the a competition is held between teams of rowers who race long, narrow boats called snake boats. These boat races sometimes are held on the backwaters of Kerala, and they can attract large crowds of spectators.

It is not the first time that such incident was reported. In 2019 also, another such incident happened when a boat capsized during a boat race in Alappuzha, killing 10 people. After that in 2021, another boat capsized during a boat race in Kollam, killing 14 people.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.