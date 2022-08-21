Kendrapara: As many as 70 people were rescued after their boat was washed away near the mouth of the sea due to the strong current in Odisha’s Mahanadi river in the Kendrapara district on Saturday. The incident occurred at Mahakalpada on Saturday evening. Fortunately, no causality was reported in the incident.Also Read - Man Tags Anand Mahindra On Twitter, What Comes Next Is UNBELIEVABLE

Speaking to news agency ANI, Prakash Chandra Sahu, Marine Police Official of Mahakalpada said, "Due to heavy current, the boat washed away near the mouth of the sea. Though it was risky, we rescued all 70 people who were stuck there, without any casualties."

According to Administration, boats were barred from entering into Mahanadi river. "As flood water was released into Mahanadi river from Hirakud dam, the boats were barred from entering the river. Boat service was started illegally. Action will be taken against those who will be found guilty," said Debasis Rout, Block Development Officer (BDO), Mahakalpada.

Due to deep depression, the districts of North Odisha have been experiencing a flood-like situation.

Over 4.67 lakh people in 1,757 villages in 10 districts of Odisha have been affected so far by the flood situation due to the heavy rainfall in the state, informed Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena.

Jena informed that 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and 52 teams of Odisha Fire Services have been deployed in flood-affected districts.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked the district education authorities of the flood-affected districts to make the school buildings available for shelter and relief distribution.

