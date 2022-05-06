Berhampur: A boat carrying 12 persons, including nine tourists from Balasore, two shopkeepers and a boatman, sank in Chilika lake in the Khurda district in Odisha due to heavy westerly winds, said District Magistrate Sangramjeet Mohapatra. Police were able to rescue 11 persons, while a 60-year-shopkeeper is still missing, added the Khurda DM.Also Read - Odisha Braces For Another Possible Cyclonic Storm, Alert Issued To 18 Districts | Top Developments

While the tourists were returning from Kalijai Temple located on an island in Chilika Lake to Balugaon, the boat overturned and immediately sank under the impact of norwester rain, leaving all the tourists floating in the water.

"All nine tourists have been taken to the Balugaoun hospital for treatment. The missing person is a small shopkeeper from the Chilika area. Five teams started the rescue of one missing person," DM told ANI.

All 9 tourists have been taken to the Balugaoun hospital for treatment. The missing person is a small shopkeeper from the Chilika area. Five teams started the rescue of one person missing: Sangramjeet Mohapatra, Khurda DM (05.05) — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

According to reports, all the 11 other than the missing person, were in life jackets. Among the 11 tourists were three women and a minor from Remuna in Balasore who had gone to have Kalijai darshan.

Meanwhile the police have launched a search operation to search for the missing person.