New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus crisis, when hospitals run of oxygen and bodies of patients found floating across rivers, Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday came down heavily on the Central government, who is otherwise seen as an ardent supporter of BJP-led government at the Centre. Speaking to NDTV, Kher said he believed that the Central government “had slipped” in the Covid crisis and it was important to hold it responsible. Also Read - Russia Records 8,217 New COVID Cases, Total Tally Surpasses 4.9 Million

“Somewhere they have slipped … it is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image-building maybe,” Anupam Kher told NDTV. Also Read - Jharkhand Govt Extends 'Suraksha Saptah' By Two Weeks, Interstate Bus Services To Remain Suspended

He said criticism is valid in lots of cases and it is important for the government to rise to the occasion and do things that they are chosen by the people of this country for. “I think only an inhuman person will not get affected by bodies floating. But for another political party to use it for their gain is also not right,” the veteran actor said. Also Read - UP Witnesses Continuous Decline In New COVID Cases, State Reports 18,125 Fresh Patients in Last 24 Hours

However, he made it clear that it is important to hold the government responsible for what has happened.

At a time when states were seen desperate for oxygen, hospitals and medicines, Kher was among celebrities who launched relief efforts. His “Heal India” initiative was established to help those who need ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

However, it is not just Anupam Kher, but a whole lot of Bollywood personalities, who have expressed shock, demanded accountability over bodies floating in rivers. Bollywood stars, including Farhan Akhtar and Parineeti Chopra, have expressed their anguish at scores of bodies found floating in the Ganga and other rivers and demanded accountability for the lapses that led to it.

Their responses came after reports of corpses washed up along river banks from several parts of the country, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, for instance, the state government said 71 bodies were found in the Ganga, leading to suspicion that they might be those of COVID-19 patients.

Actor Urmila Matondkar referred to the act of dumping bodies in the Ganga as tragic and inhuman. Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt shared a stinging comment on the current state of affairs as she regrammed a news report on the issue.

At this critical time, India recorded a rise in COVID-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country’s death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported.