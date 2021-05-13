Patna: In another horrific incident, just two days after the Bihar government fished out 71 bodies from the river in the Buxar district, locals spotted several bodies floating near the Gulabi Ghat in Patna on Thursday. Speaking to India Today, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that a number of bodies, including a body of a child, has been found floating in the river Ganga. He, however, added that the administration is keeping a check to ensure that bodies are not dumped in the river in Patna district. Also Read - UP Continues To Witness Decline In COVID Cases, State Reports 17,775 Fresh Patients In Last 24 Hours

In general, the Gulabi Ghat on the Ganga is used for cremation purpose. The district magistrate said that his office is checking if the bodies were dumped in the river in Patna or someplace else. He also urged the locals not to leave bodies in the river. However, the district magistrate said that the bodies will be fished out and cremated. Also Read - SC Directs Delhi, Haryana, UP to Provide Dry Ration, Transport to Stranded Migrants During Lockdown

The Bihar government had on Tuesday fished out 71 bodies from the Ganges in Buxar district, triggering suspicion that the abandoned corpses could be those of Covid patients. Also Read - Panic Grips Locals After Dead Bodies Found Buried in Sand Along Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

On the other hand, Ballia residents in Uttar Pradesh found at least 52 bodies floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area. However, the district authorities did not tell the exact number of bodies found there.

In the wake of these developments, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday evening issued notices to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, after receiving complaints about several bodies found floating in the Ganga river in the two states.

“It (NHRC) has issued notices to the chief secretaries of both the states and the secretary, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, today calling for action taken report within four weeks,” the NHRC said.

The NHRC further added that it seems the public authorities have failed to take concentric efforts in educating the masses and checking the immersion of half-burnt or unburnt bodies into the Ganga.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and cremation grounds and burial grounds across the country have been overburdened. India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities. The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections.