Agra: A dual murder case surfaced after bodies of a school owner and principal were found inside the school premises in Kaulakha area of Tajganj police circle.

Surender Lavania, a 50-year-old resident of Om Vihar, owned Sainik Bharti Inter College and Dr B.R. Ambedkar School in the city limits, and the other victim, 45-year-old Vijay Kumar Jha, was a resident of Indrapuram and was the principal of Sainik Bharti Inter College.

Yesterday, the police had recovered the two bodies from Dr B.R. Ambedkar School premises and sent them for post mortem.

There were allegedly four men involved in the murder of Lavania and Jha and all of them have been arrested.

According to the police, the four men accused of the murders were identified as Dheeraj, his two brothers Sandeep and Neeraj, and their friend Vijay Singh.

They have been booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

“Dheeraj was running Lavania’s Dr B.R. Ambedkar School on rent for the past several years. He failed to pay rent in the past two years and owed Lavania some money,” said Anuj Kumar, Station House Officer, Tajganj.

On Friday morning, when Jha, went to Ambedkar School to collect the pending rent from Dheeraj, the two engaged in a heated argument, after which Dheeraj, along with Sandeep and Vijay Singh, allegedly strangled Jha to death,” said the SHO.

According to him, when the accused were making arrangements to dispose of Jha’s body, Lavania arrived at the venue to meet Dheeraj and asked for Jha’s whereabouts since his motorbike was parked inside the school premises.

Dheeraj then claimed that Jha had left a moment ago but Lavania called on his number and the phone began to ring which was in Dheeraj’s pocket.

Dheeraj and his brother Sandeep and friend Vijay Singh strangled Lavania to death too and buried the two corpses inside the school premises.

“The dual murder case was solved within 12 hours of first information received by local police. The team has been rewarded with Rs 25,000 cash,” said Jogendra Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra.

