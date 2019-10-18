New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday recovered bodies of all three persons who got trapped in a coal mine in Kulti area of West Bengal’s Asansol, while trying to enter it illegally on October 13. While the body of one person was recovered earlier today, the other two bodies were recovered later in the day.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Marandi, Kalicharan Kisku and Binay Murmu.

According to reports, the incident occurred when four people allegedly tried to dig the mine illegally but the above three ended getting trapped inside it. The fourth, meanwhile, managed to escape.

On receiving information about the incident, local administration and officials of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) started rescue work. The trapped trio reportedly lost consciousness after inhaling the poisonous Methane gas inside the mine. ECL attempted to rescue them by widening the entrance of the mine but their effort went in vain.

After three days of failed attempt, NDRF team was called from Kolkata to carry out rescue operations and set up a camp at the site to rescue those trapped.

However, as it turned out, none of the three could be saved.

According to reports, more than 50 people have died in coal mines in West Bengal in the last five years. However, it is also speculated that the number might be more as deaths in illegal coal mines are often not reported.