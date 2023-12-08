Top Recommended Stories

Bodoland Lottery Result 08 December 2023 Today LIVE: Assam State Lucky Draw Result(Soon); Check Winners List, Ticket Number

The Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland State Lottery Result today, December 08, 2023 at 3:00 PM.

Updated: December 8, 2023 12:30 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

The Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland State Lottery Result today, December 08, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Usually, the Bodoland Lottery is played three times a day. Several people buy Bodoland Lottery tickets. Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

Live Updates

  • Dec 8, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    Go to official portal of Bodoland Lottery bodolotteries.com.
    Click on the results option.
    Choose the date and select a time accordingly.
    Click file type – PDF, DBF, ZIP.
    Click on the download option.
  • Dec 8, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    The Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland State Lottery Result today, December 08, 2023 at 3:00 PM.

