Bodoland Lottery Result Today (22-12-2023) LIVE: Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky Friday(DECLARED); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize, More Details

Assam Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates for December 22, 2023: The Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland State Lottery Result today, December 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

Updated: December 22, 2023 3:59 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Assam Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates for December 22, 2023The Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland State Lottery Result today, December 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Usually, the Bodoland Lottery is played three times a day. Several people buy Bodoland Lottery tickets.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Assam lottery result today 2023. Check Assam lottery ticket and Assam lottery results here. Follow the live blog on Assam lottery results and other details on Assam lottery ticket result, and Assam lottery here.

  • Dec 22, 2023 3:59 PM IST

  • Dec 22, 2023 3:58 PM IST

  • Dec 22, 2023 3:58 PM IST

  • Dec 22, 2023 3:53 PM IST

    5th Prize Rs.100/-
    1717 2527 3392 3425 5776 5910 7311 7638 8317 9313
  • Dec 22, 2023 3:50 PM IST

    4th Prize Rs.200/-
    1161 2567 2849 3230 3706 6237 8096 8116 9265 9653
  • Dec 22, 2023 3:49 PM IST

    3rd Prize Rs.3500/-

    07555 12386 20598 22264 42065 47590 54447 62880 81771 84123


  • Dec 22, 2023 3:47 PM IST

    2nd Prize Rs.7000/- 64516


  • Dec 22, 2023 3:46 PM IST

    SINGAM KUIL ORANGE FRIDAY
    DrawDate on:22/12/23
    DAY – SINGAM SERIES Dr No:218
    1st Prize Rs.100000/- 439709
  • Dec 22, 2023 3:16 PM IST

    Stay tuned…..The winner list will be updated here.

  • Dec 22, 2023 3:14 PM IST

    The Bodoland Lottery Department has declared the Bodoland State Lottery Result today, December 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM

