Top Recommended Stories

live

Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24-12-2023) LIVE: Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky Sunday (DECLARED); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize, More Details

Assam Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates for December 24, 2023: The Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland State Lottery Result today, December 24, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

Updated: December 24, 2023 3:57 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24-12-2023) LIVE: Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky Sunday (DECLARED); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize, More Details

Assam Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates for December 24, 2023The Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland State Lottery Result today, December 24, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Usually, the Bodoland Lottery is played three times a day. Several people buy Bodoland Lottery tickets.

Trending Now

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Assam lottery result today 2023. Check Assam lottery ticket and Assam lottery results here. Follow the live blog on Assam lottery results and other details on Assam lottery ticket result, and Assam lottery here.

Live Updates

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:57 PM IST

    Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24-12-2023) LIVE: Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky Sunday (DECLARED); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize, More Details

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:54 PM IST

    Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24-12-2023) LIVE: Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky Sunday (DECLARED); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize, More Details


  • Dec 24, 2023 3:51 PM IST

    Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24-12-2023) LIVE: Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky Sunday (DECLARED); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize, More Details

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:47 PM IST

    Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24-12-2023) LIVE: Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky Sunday (DECLARED); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize, More Details

    SINGAM KUIL BLUE SUNDAY
    Draw Date on: 24/12/23

    DAY – SINGAM SERIES Dr No:218
    3rd Prize Rs.3500/-
    04167 08499 22216 43606 51303 66446 68602 72394 88197 88642

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:46 PM IST
    Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24-12-2023) LIVE: Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky Sunday (DECLARED); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize, More Details
    SINGAM KUIL BLUE SUNDAY
    Draw Date on: 24/12/23

    DAY – SINGAM SERIES Dr No:218

    2nd Prize Rs.7000/- 24433

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:45 PM IST
    Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24-12-2023) LIVE: Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky Sunday (DECLARED); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize, More Details
    SINGAM KUIL BLUE SUNDAY
    Draw Date on:24/12/23
    DAY – SINGAM SERIES Dr No:218
    1st Prize Rs.100000/- 354183
  • Dec 24, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24-12-2023) LIVE: Assam State Lucky Draw Lucky Sunday (Soon); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize, More Details

    Usually, the Bodoland Lottery is played three times a day. Several people buy Bodoland Lottery tickets.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.