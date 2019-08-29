New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the ‘Fit India’ Movement at a colourful ceremony which included indigenous martial art forms, dances, and sports.

The launch event was held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, at 10 AM and broadcasted live at Doordarshan. The Prime Minister delivered an address and administered a fitness pledge to the participants.

PM Modi said that the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future. He added that technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle.

Speaking at the launch, PM Modi gave mantra to a successful life saying ‘body fit hai, toh mind hit hai’ (a fit body leads to sound mind).

“Lifestyle disorders can be corrected by making small changes. To inform the people of the country about these changes is the objective of the movement,” said the Prime Minister at the launch event.

He said that fitness has always been an integral part of our culture but there is indifference towards fitness issues nowadays.

“A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run, but with technology, physical activity has reduced. We walk less now and the same technology tells us that we are not walking enough,” he added.

The launch was also attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and this year’s National Sports Awards winners among others.

“We will take this movement to new heights with the cooperation of my fellow Indians. I am so glad that this movement is being launched on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, our hockey wizard,” Rijiju said at the launch.