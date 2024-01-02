Body Of DSP With Injury Mark Found Along Canal In Jalandhar, Probe Underway

DSP Dalbir Singh’s mortal remains were recovered from the Basti Bawa Khel Canal.

The body bore an external injury mark on the head. (Representational image)

Punjab Police: A Deputy Superintendent Of Police (DSP) was found dead in the Jalandhar district of Punjab, officers informed on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent Of Police (DSP) Dalbir Singh’s mortal remains were recovered from the Basti Bawa Khel Canal on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, the police informed.

“The body bore an external injury mark on the head. We are in the process of examining the CCTV footage from nearby areas, which, we believe, would throw some light into the cause of death,” Balwinder Singh Randhawa, A-DCP-1, Jalandhar, told ANI on Tuesday.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

More details and inputs are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

