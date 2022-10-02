Guwahati: The body of a missing government official was found on Sunday by a search team, four days after an incident of boat capsizing occurred in Dhubri district of Assam. Several people including the official and school children had gone missing as a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river on September 29. Rescue operations were being carried out and a search team comprising personnel of SDRF, NDRF and BSF were tracing the missing people. The body of the official, Circle Officer named Sanju Das was found nearly 700 meters away from the actual site at Aironjongla, which is close to India-Bangladesh border.Also Read - Good News! Get Ready To Safari As Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve Opens For This Season

The mechanised boat, carrying 29 passengers had capsized after it hit a post of an under-construction bridge, around 3km from Dhubri town. Local people along with SDRF had rescued 28 people. Locals had also claimed that 10 motorcycles were also loaded onto the boat, which apparently led to the mishap.

Sanju Das was an Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer and hailed from Silchar. Das, along with a land record official and an office staff were travelling on the Bhashani-bound boat to survey an erosion-hit area. Das remained missing, while the two others managed to swim to safety.

ACCIDENT OR CONSPIRACY?

Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal had alleged on Friday that the mishap could be the outcome of a “conspiracy” and demanded that “an inquiry be conducted from that angle”.

Meanwhile, two employees of a private multinational construction firm have also been arrested for allegedly obstructing officials from carrying out the rescue operations initially. District Disaster Management Authorities had lodged a complaint against the firm with Dhubri Police Station under various sections of the IPC, following which the arrests were made.