New Delhi: It was indeed a tragic day for the country. Hours after the Vizag gas leak tragedy that claimed over 11 lives, another boiler explosion at a public-sector coal mining company in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore on Thursday afternoon has left at least seven people injured. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Tamil Nadu Govt Extends Retirement Age of Employees to 59 From 58

As per updates, the explosion took place at Neyveli Lignite Corporation’s plant in the state. Soon after the incident was reported, the authorities of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation and to bring it under control. Also Read - Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: With Over 215 Cases, Koyambedu Emerges as Chennai's Latest Hotspot, Shops Shuttered Down

On the other hand, the teams of Tamil Nadu Police and fire services also rushed to the spot to monitor the developments. Also Read - DA, DR Hike of Delhi Employees, Pensioners Freezed? Govt Says Money to be Used For Fighting COVID-19

A central government company, NLC India Limited plant focuses on the fossil fuel mining sector in the country and thermal power generation.

The incident comes on the day when the country witnessed two other industrial tragedies amid coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 1700 lives.

Earlier in the day, the gas leak tragedy at a chemical plant in Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh was reportedwhich has killed at least 11 people and made over a 1000 others sick. In another incident, seven workers fell ill after inhaling toxic gas at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh.