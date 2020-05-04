New Delhi: The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell on Monday took cognisance of the outrageous Instagram chat group, that went by the name of ‘Bois Locker Room’, and started probe into finding the boys who were a part of it. The private chat group stirred up a storm, with people raging across social media platforms, over rape culture and women safety in India. Also Read - After 'Liquor Chaos' in Delhi, CM Kejriwal Warns of Closing Shops if Social Distancing Violated

“Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell has taken cognizance of the matter and started probe. On basis on social media reports,a case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act and other relevant IPC sections,” said DCP Cyber Cell Anish Roy on Delhi school boys glorifying rape on a Instagram chatroom. Also Read - 'Boys Locker Room': Delhi Teens Casually Discussing Gangraping Girls Depicts All That's Wrong With Our Society

“We have asked Instagram to share the details of the members and admin of the said group, including their names, IP addresses etc,” he said. Also Read - Coronavirus: Masks on, Delhi CM Kejriwal Holds First Cabinet Meeting Since Lockdown

The chat group on Instagram mostly consisted teenage boys aged between 15-18 years, from South Delhi primarily, who have been casually engaging in conversations like gangrape, rape and indulge in body-shaming and slut-shaming. Not just that, they repeatedly objectify girls, morph their images and pass extremely lewd and vulgar comments.

The group was outed on Sunday evening but that did not stop them from passing more lewd comments, in fact, it became worse.

In one of the horrendous screenshots that has been going viral, one of the members could be seen convincing others to gangrape a girl who had shared about the group on their social media handles. More shock followed when it was found that the girls being shamed in the said group were mostly under the age of 18.

In other leaked screenshots of their chats, they were reportedly discussing taking revenge against the women who exposed them by posting their nudes online.

The Delhi Commission for Women too swung into action and issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Instagram over the issue.

“I saw a screenshot of the “Boys Locker Room” Instagram group. This is a clear example of a gruesome criminal and rapist mindset,” Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal said.

The horrifying fiasco puts a serious question mark on the state of education in our country which seems to do nothing on educating young boys about respecting women, leaving them with no qualms in uttering trash about women’s bodies.