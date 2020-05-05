New Delhi: Two days after the horrifying Instagram chat group ‘Bois Locker Room’ was exposed on social media, Delhi Police on Tuesday held one of the members, a schoolboy from a prominent South Delhi school for promoting rape culture and passing lewd comments on women. Also Read - 'Bois Locker Room': Delhi Police Seeks Details of Members From Instagram, Begins Probe

The Delhi school student has identified at least 20 more boys who were a part of the group and took active participation in the outrageous act. The Cyber Cell has seized his mobile phone and the matter is under further investigation. Also Read - After 'Liquor Chaos' in Delhi, CM Kejriwal Warns of Closing Shops if Social Distancing Violated

The private chat group stirred up a storm since Sunday, with people raging across social media platforms, over rape culture and women safety in India. It mostly consisted of teenage boys aged between 15-18 years, from South Delhi primarily, who have been casually engaging in conversations like gangrape, rape and indulge in body-shaming and slut-shaming, including that of minor girls. Also Read - 'Boys Locker Room': Delhi Teens Casually Discussing Gangraping Girls Depicts All That's Wrong With Our Society

There were even screenshots circulating on social media suggesting that some of these boys might have actually raped women. However, these reports are not confirmed yet.

This brought forth several other groups across the country, one of the most prominent being a Google Drive account of a group of young men from renowned colleges in Kolkata. The Drive folder that had been active for a while, indulged in similar talks about rape and sexual objectification of women.

Last evening, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell had urged Facebook-owned Instagram to share details of the ‘Bois Locker Room’ group that has gone viral.

The horrifying fiasco puts a serious question mark on the state of education in our country which seems to do nothing on educating young boys about respecting women, leaving them with no qualms in uttering trash about women’s bodies.