New Delhi: In a YouTube address, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has blamed Bollywood and Hollywood movies for providing a spurt in sex crimes, drug abuse in Pakistan.

“It is very important for us to understand that Pakistan is facing a very big challenge and that is because of mobile phones. Mobile phones have enabled the availability of such content to children that was never available in entire human history. Now there is a fallout. This is the main reason of drugs getting inside schools. I did not realise it until I came to power. Sex crime is skyrocketing. Paedophilia, child pornography are going on in Pakistan,” Imran Khan said.

Watch the full video here (This answer comes at 34.06 minutes)

“Content comes from Hollywood and Bollywood. People don’t understand Western culture. They don’t understand that the most harmful thing of the Western culture is being percolated to us. And the direct impact is being felt on families. Families are breaking up. The number of divorces is on the rise. See, what’s happening in India,” Khan said as he was interacting with Pakistani YouTubers.

He referred to India once again towards the end of the speech while he said that Pakistan enjoys amicable relationships with most of the countries. “Our location is such that we are supposed to be ahead,” Imran Khan hinting that if government changes in India, the relationship might better.