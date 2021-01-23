New Delhi: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro expressed gratitude and thanked PM Narendra Modi for the export of coronavirus vaccines. Taking to Twitter, Bolsonaro shared an image showing Lord Hanuman carrying ‘Sanjeevani Booti’ (holy medicine’ in Ramayana) to Brazil from India and said that Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle. Also Read - 'Some Evidence' That New UK Coronavirus Strain More Deadly & Transmissible, Warns Boris Johnson

“Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!”, tweeted. Also Read - Face Mask No More Mandatory While Travelling With Family in Private Vehicles in Pune

Responding to Bolsonaro, PM Modi, in a tweet, said, “The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare.”

Last year, Bolsonaro had invoked Hanuman to thank PM Modi and India for easing restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19. He had compared India’s help to the efforts of Lord Hanuman in bringing ‘Sanjeevani’ to save the life of Lakshmana, younger brother of Lord Rama.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State has also appreciated India for distributing coronavirus vaccines to other nations. “We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia. India’s free shipments of vaccine began w/Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal and will extend to others. India’s a true friend using its pharma to help the global community,” it said in a tweet.