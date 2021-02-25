Mumbai: Scare at Ambani house as gelatin sticks, presumed to be explosives, were found in an abandoned SUV found outside Antilla. A bomb squad has reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off. Also Read - ENG vs IND 2021: Joe Root Reacts England's 10-Wicket Loss in Pink-Ball Test, Says Week Like This Doesn’t Define us as Team

"A suspicious vehicle found on Carmichael road today under the limits of Gamdevi police station. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team and other police teams reached spot, examined the vehicle and found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It's not an assembled explosive device. Probe on," the Mumbai Police said.

9.12 PM: The SUV was noticed at around 3 pm after which some people from the vicinity alerted the local police, who rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area, sending the state government and the police into a tizzy.

CCTV footages of the area revealed that the SUV with a couple of unidentified persons in it was driven and parked beside a tree on Carmichael Road at around 1 am. The suspicious persons seemed to have fled after deserting the SUV there, but strangely, it was noticed only after another 12 hours.

Top police officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre-Patil, a team of explosives experts, sniffer dog squad, bomb detection and disposal squad and others rushed to the spot and inspected the SUV in which the gelatin sticks were kept.

8.35 PM: “A car carrying Gelatin has been found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai today. Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the whole matter,” tweets Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

