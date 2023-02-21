Home

Delhi-Chennai Garib Rath Train Stopped At Rajasthan After Bomb Hoax Call, 3 Detained

The passenger claimed that there was a bomb in G2 Coach of the train and two other persons told him about the same.

Soon after getting information, police along with the teams of GRP Police and RPF forces immediately rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

Bomb Hoax on Train: Delhi to Chennai Garib Rath train was on Monday night stopped at Rajasthan’s Dholpur Railway station after a bomb threat. Giving details, the officials told news agency ANI that three persons have been detained for allegedly spreading rumours regarding presence of the bomb in the train.

Police said Hazrat Nizamuddin-MGR Chennai Central Garib Rath Express (12612) was stopped at the Dholpur station in Rajasthan for three hours. CPRO, North Central Railway said a passenger had informed about a bomb through ‘Rail Madad’ portal.

The passenger claimed that there was a bomb in G2 Coach of the train and two other persons told him about the same.

Soon after getting information, police along with the teams of GRP Police and RPF forces immediately rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. The bomb disposal squad was also called in for investigation.

Other than the G2 Coach, other coaches G3 and G4 were also evacuated and the search operation was carried out at the three coaches.

After conducting searches for nearly 3 hours, police confirmed that nothing was found on the train, and the train was given clearance to go ahead.

In this regard, police have detained three persons for spreading rumours about the bomb, and officials said they will be thoroughly interrogated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.