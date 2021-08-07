Mumbai: Mumbai Police personnel were on their toes after an anonymous caller claimed that bombs were planted at three prominent railway stations in Mumbai and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow. Speaking to reporters, an official informed that Mumbai police’s main control room received the call on Friday night, in which the caller said that bombs have been placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla, Dadar railway stations, and at actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Juhu.Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Promo Out: Amitabh Bachchan Encourages Villagers To Kick-Start New Beginnings

"After getting the call, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out a search operation", he stated.

However, nothing suspicious was found at these places. Later Mumbai police, in a statement confirmed that it was a hoax call.

“Police Control Room received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at four locations across Mumbai. The search was done by Police, bomb squad, and GRP team. In the probe, it was found to be a hoax call. Police team finding out the caller and his location”, the statement read.