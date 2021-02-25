Mumbai: Scare at Ambani house as gelatin sticks, presumed to be explosives, were found in an abandoned SUV found outside Antilla. A bomb squad has reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off. Also Read - Highlights Ind vs Eng 3rd Test, AS IT HAPPENED: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin Knock England Out of WTC Final Race as India Take 2-1 Lead

“A suspicious vehicle found on Carmichael road today under the limits of Gamdevi police station. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team and other police teams reached spot, examined the vehicle and found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It’s not an assembled explosive device. Probe on,” the Mumbai Police said. Also Read - Pagglait Teaser Out: Sanya Malhotra Does Not Seem To Care About Her Husband's Death in Netflix Film

Follow LIVE updates: Also Read - Ind vs Eng 3rd Test, Match Report: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin Help India Knock England Out of WTC Final Race

A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Rd this evening under limits of Gamdevi Pstn. BDDS & other Police teams reached the spot immediately, examined & found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It’s not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 25, 2021