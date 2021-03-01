New Delhi: A lesser known terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind on Sunday claimed responsibility for placing an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia in south Mumbai, according to media reports. However, the organisation has now released a letter that it had no relation with the incident outside Ambani’s house. Jaish-ul-Hind also said that it never gave any threat call to Mukesh Ambani and claimed the threat letter circulating in the media is fake. Also Read - Just a Trailer, Big Picture Yet to Come: Jaish-ul-Hind Claims Responsibility For Placing Explosives Outside Mukesh Ambani's House in Mumbai

The outfit’s response came after media reports said it claimed the responsibility by posting a message on social messaging app Telegram, which went viral on social media and came to the notice of Mumbai police. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Now Asia’s Richest Person Again, Overtakes China's Zhong Shanshan

In the statement, Jaish-ul-Hind said, “This morning, we saw Indian news outlets flashing news that we Jaish-ul- Hind took the responsibility behind an incident that happened outside Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s residence. We also came to know about a Telegram account in the name of Jaish-ul-Hind has released a banner claiming the same incident.” Also Read - 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Threat Letter Found In Car Carrying Explosives Near Mukesh Ambani's Residence

“We condemn Indian intelligence agencies for morphing and making fake posters at the behest of Jaish-ul-Hind,” the letter said.

It added, “Jaish-ul-Hind will never (demand) ransome from kuffars (kafir) and has no fight with Indian business tycoons. Our fight is against the fascism of BJP and RSS. We are fighting against the misdeeds of Narinder Modi (Narendra Modi) against innocent Muslims of Hind. We are fighting for Sharia not for money. We are fighting against secular democracy not Ambani.”

The Telegram app message that was allegedly posted on behalf of the Jaish-ul-Hind was widely shared on social media on Monday. The message said, “a big picture is yet to come”. “The brother who placed the SUV near Ambani’s house has reached the safe house. This was just a trailer, and the big picture is yet to come (sic),” the message further said.

A Scorpio with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near ‘Antilia’, the multi-storey residence of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday evening. The registration number on the vehicle’s number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani’s security detail, police had said.