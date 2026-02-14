Home

Bomb Scare on IndiGo Kolkata-Shillong flight 6E3074, passengers deboarded, probe on

Kolkata, India – February 14, 2026: One IndiGo flight traveling from Kolkata to Shillong’s air terminal experienced an interruption this morning after airport authorities located a bomb threat note inside the plane.

Bomb Alert Called Off Prior to Flight

The bomb threat took place prior to flight 6E-7304’s scheduled departure time of 9:15 am EST. A note, allegedly stating that there was a bomb on board was found in the airplane washroom.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata Airport Director says, “Bomb scare in Kolkata to Shillong IndiGo 6E3074, which was scheduled to depart at 9:15 AM, from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay. During boarding, crew members found… https://t.co/YZshXwLpRF pic.twitter.com/A8pVyJagcm — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026

Travelers who were boarding and passengers who were onboard were asked to disembark from the flight. In an official statement airport authorities stated that, “Bomb scare in Kolkata to Shillong IndiGo 6E-3074.” Furthermore, airport authorities announced that the plane was stationed on an isolated bay.

Airport Takes Precautionary Measures

According to reports, passengers and crew members were disembarked safely. “All safety measures have been activated and passengers have been disembarked safely,” an airport spokesperson told reporters. No injuries have been reported.

Indigo flight’s baggage, both checked and carry-on will be screened as emergency services sweep the aircraft for anything suspicious. Bomb disposal units, accompanied by sniff dogs are expected to search the aircraft and passengers’ luggage. Shortly after, bags that belong to passengers of the IndiGo flight were being unloaded on the tarmac for further inspection.

Strong Security Presence at Kolkata Airport

Security forces with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were seen guarding the outskirts of the isolation bay where the plane is stationed. Security was increased and several fire tenders were spotted outside the bay as ground staff and high-vis teams manage the situation.

Airport officials have also since said that all necessary precautions have been taken and that normal airport functions are being maintained.

Bomb Note Investigation

The source of the alleged note has yet to be disclosed. No explosives or suspicious material has been found on the plane; however, this does not mean that the investigation has concluded.

Forensic personnel will likely search the aircraft and the area around it before passengers and crew are permitted back on board. As stated by officials, the investigation is ongoing and we will provide an update as soon as more information is available.

