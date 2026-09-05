EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Bomb threat: Ahmedabad, Surat courts receive threat emails, premises evacuated, security teams launch searches

Bomb threat: Ahmedabad, Surat courts receive threat emails, premises evacuated, security teams launch searches

Courts in Gujarat received emails threatening bomb attacks on Saturday, prompting police and security agencies to carry out security checks.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: September 5, 2026, 6:13 PM IST
bomb threat
Bomb threat: Ahmedabad, Surat courts receive threat emails, premises evacuated, security teams launch searches | Image: AI

Bomb Threat: Security agencies are on alert and security has been beefed up after several courts, including the Surat District Court and courts in Ahmedabad, received emails threatening bomb attacks on Saturday. Police teams along with fire brigade and bomb disposal teams, rushed to the spot and launched precautionary searches. The bomb threat emails were received at the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad, the Metropolitan Court in Ghee Kanta and the City Civil and Sessions Court in Lal Darwaja. The courts’ proceedings were stopped and the premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Read more: Bomb threats rock Delhi ahead of Independence Day: High Court, IGI Airport T3, SDM office in Cantonment targeted

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.