Bomb threat: Ahmedabad, Surat courts receive threat emails, premises evacuated, security teams launch searches

Courts in Gujarat received emails threatening bomb attacks on Saturday, prompting police and security agencies to carry out security checks.

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Bomb threat: Ahmedabad, Surat courts receive threat emails, premises evacuated, security teams launch searches | Image: AI

Bomb Threat: Security agencies are on alert and security has been beefed up after several courts, including the Surat District Court and courts in Ahmedabad, received emails threatening bomb attacks on Saturday. Police teams along with fire brigade and bomb disposal teams, rushed to the spot and launched precautionary searches. The bomb threat emails were received at the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad, the Metropolitan Court in Ghee Kanta and the City Civil and Sessions Court in Lal Darwaja. The courts’ proceedings were stopped and the premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.