Bomb Threat alert in Gujarat: Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, BJP office in Gandhinagar receive threat emails

Gujarat’s Somnath Temple, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office at Koba in Gandhinagar and party’s Khanpur office in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Monday.

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Bomb Threat alert in Gujarat: Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, BJP office in Gandhinagar receive threat emails

Bomb Threat Alert in Gujarat: Central security agencies and police were on high alert after the famous Somnath Temple and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office in Koba, Gandhinagar, received a bomb threat email on Monday, triggering a security check. Police teams, along with the bomb disposal squad and the fire brigade, rushed to the spots after receiving the distress calls and initiated search procedures. Investigators have also begun tracking the sender of the emails.

What Did Police Say?

According to ACP Advait Gandhi, police have carried out thorough searches of the establishments after receiving the bomb threat inputs from the State Intelligence Bureau.

“Around 9 am, we received an input from the State Intelligence Bureau, Gandhinagar, according to which there was a bomb threat targeting the BJP Central Office in Khanpur. Following the alert, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS) conducted a thorough check. Necessary local arrangements have been made, and the situation is currently normal… A threat was also received concerning the Somnath Temple and the BJP office in Koba… As for who sent the email and its origin, that is a matter under investigation… Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” he told news agency ANI.