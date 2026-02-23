Home

Delhi’s Army Public School and Air Force Bal Bharati School received bomb threats through emails on Monday.

Bomb threat: Army, Air Force schools in Delhi receive threat emails, probe launched

New Delhi: Air Force and Army schools in Delhi on Monday received bomb threats through emails. The Army Public School is located in Dhaula Kuan and the Air Force Bal Bharati School is situated on Lodhi Road. After receiving the distress call, the security teams and local police rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary checks at both campuses. However, the Delhi Fire service stated that nothing suspicious has been found and the threat emails were hoax. Classes are continuing with heightened vigilance.

Delhi | Bomb threat emails were received at the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School, Lodhi Rd. Nothing has been found yet. More details awaited: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2026

Schools On High Alert

However, police teams have increased patrolling around the campuses. The central securities agencies have also been informed. Authorities are investigating the source of the threat email and its links.

Second Threat In 4 Days

The email comes four days after several schools in the capital city received bomb threats. The authorities are also taking these threats seriously due to the ongoing CBSE examinations.

According to officials, three schools received bomb threat during the CBSE Class 12 exam.

“We received information about bomb threat e-mails sent to three schools: CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure,” the DFS officer said.

