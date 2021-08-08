New Delhi: Heavy security has been deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi after Delhi Police authorities received a bomb threat email about terrorist outfit Al Qaeda planning to attack the airport. According to an official statement by the Delhi Airport, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was terminated from the airport after their investigation in which they found the threat to be “non-specific”.Also Read - International Flights: Delhi to Dubai Travel Resumes, But Not For Everyone. Check Details

“On Saturday, IGI police station informed Airline Operations Control Center (AOCC) at the airport about a bomb threat e-mail received with the subject of planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda Sargana at IGI airport stating that Karanbir Suri alias Mohamad Jalal and Karanbir Suri’s wife Shaily Sharda alias Haseena are coming to India on Sunday from Singapore and plan to put the Bomb on IGI in 1-3 days,” the statement read. Also Read - 30 Pak Nationals Affiliated to Al Qaeda Among 112 Taliban Terrorists Killed by Afghan Forces

An extra alert has been sounded and all security measures have been enhanced at IGI Airport, the airport authorities said. Also Read - Terror Alert in Delhi Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police Vigilant

On examination, DIG pointed out that a similar threat message was received in the recent past with the same names and similar details, which was declared “non-specific” by the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC).

As per SOPs, the Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) has informed all concerned agencies and has alerted personnel. An anti-sabotage check has been carried out at all terminals of IGI Airport, access control, vehicle checking at entry nakas and patrolling has been intensified.

The IGI authorities have also requested the Delhi Police to look into the investigation report of the older threat message involving the same couple and check the email source.