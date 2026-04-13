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Bomb Threat: Delhi Assembly receives threat emails, sender says BJP Brahmin agent…

Bomb Threat: Delhi Assembly receives threat emails, sender says ‘BJP Brahmin agent…’

Bomb Threat: Delhi Assembly receives threat emails, sender says ‘BJP Brahmin agent…’

Bomb Threat: Delhi Assembly receives threat emails, sender says ‘BJP Brahmin agent…’

New Delhi: After the major security breach in recent days, the Delhi Assembly on Monday received two bomb threats. As pre reports, the threat emails were sent to the officials mail ID of Vidhansabha Sabha Secretariat and to Speaker Vijender Gupta’s ID. The sender of the mails threatened to blow up the Assembly because S V Shekhar was deployed to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as a ‘BJP Brahmin agent’.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added

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