Bomb Threat: Delhi-Patna Rajdhani train halted for several minutes, panic at Mau Railway Junction

The Tejas Rajdhani train travelling from Delhi to Patna was halted for several minutes after receiving a bomb threat on Saturday night.

Aligarh: Panic erupted among passengers after the Tejas Rajdhani train received a bomb threat on Saturday night. The train, which was going to Patna from the national capital, halted for 31 minutes at Mau railway junction, news agency ANI reported.

