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Bomb Threat: Delhi University’s Ramjas, Miranda colleges receive threat emails, students evacuated

Two colleges of Delhi University received a bomb threat via email this morning.

Published date india.com Updated: April 6, 2026 12:28 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Bomb Threat: Delhi University’s Ramjas, Miranda colleges receive threat emails, students evacuated

Bomb Threat: Delhi University’s two colleges — Ramjas College and Miranda House – received a bomb threat email on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. Authorities of both colleges evacuated the campuses as a precautionary measure. A police team, along with the bomb disposal squad rushed to the college after receiving the distress call. The bomb disposal and dog squads are currently conducting searches on the premises.

Ramjas College and Miranda House of Delhi University on Monday evacuated after they received bomb threat emails, news agency ANI reported.

Not the First Threat Email

It is to be noted that the bomb threat email comes days after a similar email was sent to the Delhi mayor’s office on Wednesday. However, after a thorough check, the Delhi Police declared it a hoax.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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