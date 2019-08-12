New Delhi: A massive chaos was witnessed in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall on Monday, following a bomb threat on the premises. Acting on a tip-off, the police rushed to the spot and asked people to move out. The entire mall was searched by a bomb squad. However, later it turned out to be a hoax call.

Earlier, it was said that it was a mock drill by the police ahead of Independence Day but SSP (Traffic) Chandigarh Shashank Anand tweeted that it was not a mock drill. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he asked people to co-operate with the officials.

The threat call comes at a time when the security forces across the country are on high alert in view of Eid-al-Adha and Independence Day.

Yesterday, Intelligence Bureau (IB) had issued an alert in India and said that ISI-backed jehadi groups may carry out terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other places in the country around Eid.