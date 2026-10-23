Bomb threat: Mayor’s office in Mumbai receives threat email, carries ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogan

Bomb Threat: Mumbai Police conducted searches at the locations as part of the standard operating procedures. The email also mentioned a bomb blast at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/bomb-threat-mayors-office-in-mumbai-receives-threat-email-carries-khalistan-zindabad-slogan-bmc-office-maharashtra-news-8538489/ Copy

Bomb threat: Mayor’s office in Mumbai receives threat email, carries ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogan | Image: X

Bomb Threat: The office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday received a bomb threat email, threatening to blow up the office at 3:11 pm. The email also threatened bomb attacks at four schools in Mumbai. A police team, along with the bomb disposal squad and fire brigades, reached the scene and initiated the search operations. The BMC Mayor’s office and the schools were evacuated during the search operations.

The Mumbai Police said that the sender of the mail claimed to represent the Khalistan National Army and threatened to explode the Mumbai Mayor’s office at 3:11 pm and a school at 1:11 pm today.

Mumbai | A bomb threat email was received at the BMC office today. No suspicious items were found during the checking of the premises: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2026

The threat email contained phrases like “Mumbai Bombay BoleGa” and “Khaslistan Zindabad”, issuing a warning to save children before the bomb attacks.

However, nothing suspicious was found, Mumbai Police said.

Notably, the BMC is responsible for municipal administration and the provision of essential civic services in Mumbai.

The threat email referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and used the phrase ‘Khoon da badla khoon’. The sender of the email alleged that the attacks were a retaliation against those accused of targeting the Sikh community.

Not The First Bomb Threat

This is not the first incident of a bomb threat in Mumbai, the Mumbai Press Club received a threatening email On March 20, claiming that several small poisonous gas bombs had been planted inside the building. The sender of the threat email claimed that the bombs would explode at 1 pm.

According to initial information, the email was allegedly sent by an individual identifying himself as Neeraja Ajmal Khan. The sender claimed that 42 “poison gas” devices had been installed inside the Press Club building.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

(with ANI inputs)