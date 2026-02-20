Bomb Threat: Nampally CBI court in Hyderabad receives bomb threat mail, search ops underway

Home

Hyderabad: The CBI court, which is located in Hyderabad’s Nampally, on Friday received a bomb-threat email, triggering intensive searches and evacuation of the premises. However, after a thorough search, the police officials declared the threat a hoax. This was the second bomb threat received by the court. The first threat was received by the court on Wednesday. The court staff noticed the mail, following which an alert was sounded and the court staff, judges, lawyers, and people were evacuated from the premises as a precautionary measure.

“A bomb threat mail was received by the CBI Court in Nampally, Hyderabad. A similar mail had been received two days ago by court officials, who informed us. The bomb squad and dog squad reached the court and conducted searches, but nothing suspicious was found,” news agency ANI quoted Hyderabad Police.

The threat e-mail claimed that RDX IEDs had been planted in the court’s premises, which would detonate as soon as the individuals carrying the bomb’s remote approached the office.

According to Nampally police, search operation was conducted following the standard protocol. After several minutes of search, the threat was declared a hoax.

Rajasthan HC Receives Bomb Threat

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court also received a bomb threat. The threat was received hours before the visit of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to the city. Police later informed that nothing suspicious was found and declared the threat a hoax. However, this delayed the court’s proceedings.

Police stated that a similar bomb threat e-mail was received on Thursday as well.

The CJI is scheduled to inaugurate a seminar at the Rajasthan International Centre today.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

