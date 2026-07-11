Bomb threat: Red Fort in Delhi under high alert after threat, search operation underway

The Red Fort in Delhi received a bomb threat call on Saturday, prompting a thorough sanitisation of the premises.

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Bomb threat: Red Fort in Delhi under high alert after threat, search operation underway | Image: ANI

Bomb Threat: The Mumbai Police control room on Saturday received a distress call in which the caller threatened to blow up Delhi’s iconic Red Fort. The Mumbai Police immediately shared the information with the Delhi Police. A police team and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the fort and initiated a search for the bomb.

A call was received at Mumbai Police control room threatening to blow up Red Fort in Delhi. The information was shared by Mumbai Police control room with Delhi Police control room. The information was then received by North District Police in Delhi and upon investigation, it was… — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026



However, after a prove and thorough search the North District Police declared the call a hoax.

Flashback: Red Fort, Delhi Secretariat Previously Received Similar Bomb Threats

It is to be noted that the bomb threat comes nearly 7-8 months after 15 people lost their lives and several were injured in a high-intensity vehicle-borne IED blast near the Red Fort Metro Station.

After the investigation it was revealed that Umar-un-Nabi was driving the explosive laden Hyundai i20. Nabi is a Kashmiri doctor and was working at Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

The Red Fort metro explosion occurred on a day when cops seized 2,900 kg of explosives from Faridabad, just 50 km from the capital.

According to sources, Umar reportedly panicked and triggered the blast after police nabbed two members of the module. The duo was later identified as Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather. A huge cache of explosive was recovered from them.

Nice Arrested With Links To Pak’s ISI

In May this year, the NIA and police nabbed as many as nine men with links to Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They were arrested for plotting attacks in India’s major cities, Including Delhi and Mumbai. According to the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, the arrested men were given task by their handlers to attack ‘vital installations and security personnel’.