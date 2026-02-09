By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bomb threat: Several Delhi schools receive bomb threats, teachers, students evacuated, bomb disposal squads carrying out searches
Bomb threat: Several Delhi schools receive bomb threats, teachers, students evacuated, bomb disposal squads carrying out searches
According to Delhi Police, several schools in the national capital, including three schools in South Delhi, have received emails threatening bomb attacks.
(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.