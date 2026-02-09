Home

Bomb threat: Several Delhi schools receive bomb threats, teachers, students evacuated, bomb disposal squads carrying out searches

According to Delhi Police, several schools in the national capital, including three schools in South Delhi, have received emails threatening bomb attacks.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

