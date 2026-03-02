  • Home
  BOMB Threat: Several schools, bank in Delhi receive threat emails, security checks underway

Several schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Monday morning.

Published date March 2, 2026 10:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the Holi festival, several schools and a bank in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, creating panic among the students and their parents. The fire department teams rushed to Army Public School after getting the distress call at around 8.20 am. The school is located in Delhi Cantt. At around 8.36 am another distress call regarding the bomb threat was received from Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar. Then the third call was received at around 8.45 am concerning Meera Public School in Janakpuri.


 

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

