BOMB Threat: Several schools, bank in Delhi receive threat emails, security checks underway

New Delhi: Ahead of the Holi festival, several schools and a bank in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, creating panic among the students and their parents. The fire department teams rushed to Army Public School after getting the distress call at around 8.20 am. The school is located in Delhi Cantt. At around 8.36 am another distress call regarding the bomb threat was received from Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar. Then the third call was received at around 8.45 am concerning Meera Public School in Janakpuri.

#WATCH | Delhi | Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate received a bomb threat via email today; Visuals from outside the school https://t.co/o0YXycwuN6 pic.twitter.com/oEemCTRuMt — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2026





Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

