Bomb threat: Several schools in Delhi receive bomb threat, students, staff evacuated

Several schools in Delhi received email bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting the authorities to conduct a thorough security check of the school campuses.

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Bomb threat: Several schools in Delhi receive bomb threat, students, staff evacuated

Bomb Threat: Several schools in Delhi received email bomb threats on Monday morning. A team of Delhi Police, along with a bomb disposal squad and the fire brigade, rushed to schools after receiving the distress calls. The teams conducted a thorough check of the school premises. Police cordoned off the premises of the schools and the movement of visitors was also monitored. Classes were suspended, and students and staff were urged to vacate the premises.

Multiple schools in Delhi receive bomb threat. Delhi Police say all safety protocols are being followed and a thorough check of the premises is being conducted. So far, nothing suspicious has been found. — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

“So far, nothing suspicious has been found,” police officials told news agency ANI.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated to determine source of the threat.

Meanwhile, school authorities have urged parents not to panic and to rely only on official information.

It is worth noting that the incident comes amid a series of similar bomb scares threatening to blow up schools’ public institutions in the capital city.

In February, several schools, including Army Public School and Air Force Bal Bharti School, in the capital city received bomb threat emails. After a thorough search the threats were later declared hoaxes.

Earlier this year, several schools located in Dwarka and Paschim Enclave areas received bomb threats, leading to panic and evacuations. However, the threats were eventually found to be false alarms like the previous ones.

The capital city, which is a highly sensitive region due to political movements, has witnessed a pattern of hoax bomb threats. These threats usually targets schools, colleges, hospitals, courts and government buildings.

Authorities and security agencies are also taking these threats seriously, as the bomb scares have come before Independence Day.

According to security agencies, every threat is treated seriously until proven otherwise. Bomb disposal squads and police teams follow standard operating procedures such as immediate evacuation, sanitisation of premises and detailed searches.